Woman downsizes vacation rental; 'What was I supposed to do?! This is FINANCIAL ABUSE.' AITA?

My ex and I were active for several years in a fraternal organization and the officers each year would take a retreat to a large beach house that would sleep about 16 people, or more if someone brought an RV or had air mattresses.

It was always clearly understood, though, that if you didn't pay your share by a week before the deposit was due, you were out. The owners would hold it for us for the same week each year, and I think we only had one couple who didn't pay on time. We held them to the agreement, though, and they didn't get to come.

The following year, they paid in promptly and we were glad to have them.