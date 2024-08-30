Woman has DRAMATIC encounter about dog clean-up; 'I'm not entitled, YOU ARE!' UPDATED 2X

I have to imagine most people don't call this woman out. For her to have that kind of immediate vitriol makes me think she's kind of spoiled just in general and was angry I'd embarrassed her. But she clearly knew I was right because she had to come back and double down.

So she comes running at us with this kindergarten logic and goes, "I'm not the only one who doesn't clean up after my dog! Lots of people don't clean up after their dogs!"

And I was like, "So? How does that absolve you of adding to the problem?"

She keeps going on about how other people do it too, so I said, "Cool, then give me their names. Let's have a list, because I don't see any of them right now." And she's like, "Open your eyes and figure it out for yourself!"