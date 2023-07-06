Woman drops out of friend's bridal party because her fiancé 'doesn't like the dress.'

Part of being a bridesmaid is taking a deep breath and wearing a dress you probably would never buy for yourself and surely won't ever wear again...

So, when a conflicted ex-bridesmaid decided to consult the jury of internet strangers known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about backing out of a bridal party over the bride's dress choice, people were eager for the juicy gossip.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for dropping out of a wedding party because my fiancé didn’t like the bridesmaid dress?

I was supposed to be a bridesmaid in my friend’s wedding but I ended up dropping out because of the bridesmaid dress and now my friend is really angry with me.

When we originally went to look for the dresses, my friend made it clear that she was going to have the final say and the bridal party would just have to wear what she wanted.

She ended up picking a dress that I would never have worn in any other circumstance.