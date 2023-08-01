Woman drops SIL from bridal party for posting awful pic of her on Insta. UPDATED 4x.

There's always someone in a wedding party that is there because of their relation to the bride or groom rather than being truly close to them. A future in-law, a cousin, or a best friend's partner is all possible pity wedding party invites.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A%#hole Subreddit, a woman drops her SIL from her wedding party because of her irritating behavior.

She writes:

I (27F) got engaged to my fiancé (34M) right before covid and, due to the pandemic, have experienced delay after delay. But FINALLY, we have begun planning and are aiming at a mid-May 2024 wedding.

My mother asked me if I could include my SIL in my bridal party because my brother moved several states away after marrying and has expressed feeling isolated without family around. I could understand, so I agreed.