Woman embarrasses boyfriend by calling his mom 'a stranger,' 'she tried to HUG me.' AITA?

I (19F) have been dating my boyfriend (21M) for almost a year now. He’s sweet and kind, but there’s always been some weird tension around his mom. He always says she’s “just protective” but honestly, she’s cold to me. She never remembers my name, calls me “the little girlfriend,” and once asked if I was still in high school (I’m not, and she knows I'm not).
This weekend was his birthday and I was invited to a family dinner at a nice restaurant. It was the first time I’d see most of his extended family. When we got there, his mom walked straight up to me with her arms out and said, “Come here sweetheart, give mama a hug!” (It looked like she wanted to look like a sweet good person in front of everyone, at least that's what I think now).
I kind of froze. We’ve never hugged before. She usually avoids even making eye contact. I didn’t know what to do, so I awkwardly stepped back and said, “Sorry… I don’t really hug strangers.” Everyone at the table went dead silent.
She looked stunned. My boyfriend looked furious. I sat down and tried to move past it but the whole dinner was icy. On the way home, my boyfriend yelled at me and said I humiliated his mom on his birthday.
He said I should’ve just gone along with it to be polite. I feel like I was just being honest? And I didn’t mean it in a mean way…I was just caught off guard. But now I feel terrible and like I ruined everything. So...AITA?
MyMostDad said:
The mom: ..come here give mama a hug. OP: Oh my gorsh, our first hug EVER, how sweet! A lil dig, a lil rib, subtle enough that maybe not everyone notices, but she'd get the message. And scene.