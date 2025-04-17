Woman embarrasses boyfriend by calling his mom 'a stranger,' 'she tried to HUG me.' AITA?

I (19F) have been dating my boyfriend (21M) for almost a year now. He’s sweet and kind, but there’s always been some weird tension around his mom. He always says she’s “just protective” but honestly, she’s cold to me. She never remembers my name, calls me “the little girlfriend,” and once asked if I was still in high school (I’m not, and she knows I'm not).

This weekend was his birthday and I was invited to a family dinner at a nice restaurant. It was the first time I’d see most of his extended family. When we got there, his mom walked straight up to me with her arms out and said, “Come here sweetheart, give mama a hug!” (It looked like she wanted to look like a sweet good person in front of everyone, at least that's what I think now).