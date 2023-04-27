Woman embarrasses man bragging at party, 'I thought you were a cashier;' AITA?

Never assume that you know more--or make more money--than anyone else, especially at a casual board game night with strangers...

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about an awkward situation with a man from 'coding boot camp,' people were ready to hear the gossip.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling a guy what I do for work and letting him pay for my drinks during the whole evening?

My friend 'Grace' invited me to a board game bar to play and have drinks with her, her boyfriend and one of their friend's 'Nick.' We went to get drinks in pairs, Grace going with her boyfriend, meanwhile Nick and I stayed at the table and vice versa. So Nick and I had plenty of time to talk just the two of us.