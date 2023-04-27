Woman embarrasses man bragging at party, 'I thought you were a cashier;' AITA?

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about an awkward situation with a man from 'coding boot camp,' people were ready to hear the gossip.
My friend 'Grace' invited me to a board game bar to play and have drinks with her, her boyfriend and one of their friend's 'Nick.' We went to get drinks in pairs, Grace going with her boyfriend, meanwhile Nick and I stayed at the table and vice versa. So Nick and I had plenty of time to talk just the two of us.
Nick started the night by telling about his recent career change, he decided to quit his previous job, go to a coding boot camp, and he got a job as a developer one or two months ago. He was very proud of himself and his new salary and told me this multiple times.