Woman's engagement broken after she chooses MOH; Fiancé says; 'I can't marry someone who doesn't value FAMILY.' UPDATED

I just can't wrap my head around their rudeness and the decision to end everything over your rightfully given choice of moh. This is a person who wanted to spend the rest of their life with you (and vice versa) for them to just leave like that, I would be so confused and hurt.

I'm here to tell you (along with everyone else here) that you did nothing wrong. If you can't have a say in who your moh is at your own wedding, what else were they going to decide for you; or not allow you to decide for yourself! This was just the tip of the iceberg and if they felt so comfortable doing this, much worse things were in store for you.