Woman gets epic revenge on woman who tries to 'steal' her baby. AITA? 3 INSANE UPDATES

EM: wHaT ARe yOu dOIng? sHOoOt HeR!!; Cop 1:Ma'am I need you to calm down. Another cop walks up and goes to (grab?) My arm. I pull away on reflex.; Me: This is my house.; EM: Shes lying. Look at me, she clearly attacked me.; Me : because you broke my window and were coming in! EM: HoW DaRE YoU, I hAVe liVed Here for YeArs!!

Me: You lying b&ch.

I must have moved towards her because the cop next to me grabs me by the arm. Ill be honest, i wasn't thinking really clear.; Me: let me go, this is my house!; EM: (starts crying) See SHes Crazy, thank god you came when you did. Cop 1: its ok, ma'am, follow me to the squad car so I can take your statement.