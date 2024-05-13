Woman's ex husband who left her for her sister sends shocking email 6 years later. AITA? UPDATED 2X

Lastly, someone in my post commented that I should alert the daycare about my mom and sister in case they try to steal my baby. Well, we aren't planning to put her in day care. Even though I am currently working, I decided I would quit my job and look after my baby and focus on healing from giving birth.

I do have a good amount of saving in my personal bank. And this is my own decision. I will go back to work when our little princess is a little bit older. My in-laws are amazing. My MIL and FIL lives nearby. They are both good people and offered to help with my child.

Also, don't worry, apart from my in-laws I have a good support system too. Tina and her wife, Jenny basically adopted me lol. They are really good people and always helped me.