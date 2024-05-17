Woman excludes 'attachment parenting' friend, insults her. 'I was aggressive.' AITA?

"AITA for not inviting my 'attachment parenting' friend out & insulting her?"

For context, me and four friends all had babies around the same time (within about six months of each other) and the babies are all between 12-18 mo. My son is 14 mo and my "attachment parenting" friend's son is 18mo.

When we were all pregnant we decided we would not ever let being a mom take over our lives, we'd continue to hang out and have normal relationships, etc. Four of us have maintained that fact. We hang out regularly.

When her son was about six weeks old our friend devoted herself fully to attachment parenting. We all realized quickly that she was happy to be mom and only mom and we were excited for her. I tried it myself after hearing her talk about the bonds and things but it's just not for me. I enjoy having breaks and sleep training saved my sanity lol.