Woman excludes friend's kids from adults-only Halloween party. 'They deserve to have fun too.' AITA?

My friend asked me if the party is family friendly, I told her it was an adult party. She tried to convince me her teenage sons are grown enough for an adult party. I've met her kids, they're very mature for their age, in terms of doing their chores and being polite, but still very obviously teenagers in mindset. They're well behaved though very innocent and a bit naive.

I told my friend I thought having teens at the party would throw the vibe off and she seemed to be offended, she said "why are you calling them teens like they are 12" and said "why would they throw off the vibe you think they're loud obnoxious children?" She said her kids deserve to have fun too. I told her I thought they were too young and she argued that they're not too young.