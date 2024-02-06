Woman denies 'insufferable' sister's request to change the time of her gender reveal so she can bring her baby.

Woman refuses to change gender reveal for her sister's baby.

ManaSawson writes:

My husband and I struggled with infertility for years, experienced multiple miscarriages, and decided to pursue IVF. As we were going through our first round of IVF, my younger sister got pregnant.

Since she had her baby 4 months ago, she's been pretty insufferable. She sends 10 to 15 messages and videos every day to our family chat about her baby (the rest of the family usually just uses this chat to check on each other, so a couple of posts here and there). She also initiates random video calls throughout the day so we can see her baby.