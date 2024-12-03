Woman excludes step grandchild from grandmother's obituary. AITA?

Now, I’m not super close with this side of the family. They live two states away, and both of their children are in their mid-twenties, so we didn’t really grow up together. However, my aunt (related by marriage) has another child (M40ish) from a previous marriage.

I have never met him, my mother has met him once, and I do not think my grandmother has ever actually met him. I understand there was some abuse that precipitated my aunt leaving the marriage that produced the child, but I am not certain of the details.

Unlike my cousins, he never sent birthday or christmas cards to my grandmother or my family, never called her, has a different last name, has not lived with them since before I was born, and no one outside of my mother has actually met him.