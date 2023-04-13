Woman expects 10-year-old sister to pay her back with birthday cash; AITA?

Birthday money is one of the epic joys of childhood...

A little spending money to stretch over the course of seven trips to the mall is a true reason to celebrate if kids still go to malls. So, when a conflicted young woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet about whether or not she should take her little sister's cash to replace her damaged makeup, people were ready to help.

WIBTA if I made my 10yr old sister use her birthday money to pay me back?

I (24f) recently moved back in with my parents so I could finish trade school. My little sister (10) and I share a jack and Jill bathroom, I had been noticing slime and spilled wax all over the counter tops and and light switch in my side of the bathroom and had talked to my parents about keeping my little sister out of my side of the bathroom.