Woman gathers fake evidence against husband in case he cheats, she's the one cheating.

S: "I know, but you still need to protect yourself just in case he ever leaves you." M: "What are you even talking about?"

S went on to explain that she has a folder on her phone where she saves pictures of every bruise and injury she and her kids (10m & 7m) have had during her marriage. She does this so she could put together a domestic violence case against her husband if they ever split up, and he tried to take the kids from her or fight her for alimony.

I asked her if any of these injuries were ever caused by him, and she said no. She confirmed that he never laid a hand on her or the kids; this was simply her "insurance." I admittedly lost my temper a bit and told her that’s borderline psycho.