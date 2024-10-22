Woman exposes husband's affair with 'girl best friend' at family BBQ, 'FIL told me to get over it.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

Second update:

MIL told FIL to get a DNA test with Megan or she’s divorcing him. He said he would try and schedule something tomorrow. I’m very glad I came to Reddit with this or some stuff we are finding out wouldn’t have come to light. If Megan is ex husband's sister that would be hilarious and would be their problem.

Also, MIL is getting a divorce no matter what but he doesn’t know that yet she just decided an hour ago. Yes, I will be helping her with a place to stay and she wants to get into real estate with me so I’ll be trying to pull some strings and help her out in every way I possibly can.