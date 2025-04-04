Woman fails to wake her husband up, 'I was GRAVELY mistaken.' AITA? 'I'm too busy.'

"AITA for not waking my husband?"

My (40 yrs old) husband and I (37) have been together for 5 years, and he hasn't been the greatest for waking up on time. On occasion, I have woken him up after his 10 alarms have gone off in the morning and he decides to go back to sleep. I sometimes get up at the same time for work, and I'm too busy getting ready myself to check if he's gotten up.

Most times, he eventually gets up on his own (although sometimes late) and I don't have to think about it. A few mornings ago however, we both had to get up at the same time, I got up said good morning and kissed him and he smiled and said good morning. So, one would think, he's awake...I was gravely mistaken.