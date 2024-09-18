Woman feels betrayed when dad gets new tattoo; 'You're ERASING your OLD family.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

it's so okay to get one for his family, but i think he could have done it without messing something special between the two of us

What you’re describing sounds pretty common. You sound like a reasonable person. So I’m going to lay it out for your. You sound hurt but you also sound jealous. Jealousy isn’t a sign of weakness but it doesn’t lead to healthy behavior. Instead of thinking that your dad broke someone special between the two of you by getting the same tattoo of his new family try to consider that he found what he did so special with you that he wanted to have something special with the rest of his family.

The other thing I see you doing is attempting to put reasons onto your father’s behavior. For instance, you cannot know why he’s doing something and he tells you. Sure, sometimes people lie or have unconscious reasons for doing things but if his answer is reasonable then it’s probably true. So I am very glad that you’re sitting down with him. If you’re displaying jealousy in such an obvious way here then consider telling your dad that you’ve realized you have some jealousy around him with his wife and their kids. Also ask your dad if he’s wanted to keep you away from his new family and tell him that it’s felt that way to you. Give him specific examples. Listen to what he says.

As far as the divorce decree from your mother saying that he spends every weekend with you. It sounds like you two have not been spending all of every weekend together. Is that accurate or am I reading things into your post? Have you stayed at your mom’s to do things with friends some weekends? Have some things changed? You’re 18 and it’s normal to have a life outside of both of your parents but what wouldn’t be normal would be to blame your dad for not sitting around waiting for you to be available to spend time with him.

You’ve obviously got a lot of feelings about all of this and that’s OK. Work through them but don’t do it alone. Talk to your mom and to your dad. Consider talking to a therapist about it. Having the unbiased input of a trained person for something like this is like a ball player struggling with their technique and hiring a coach to help them see where they’re getting something wrong. It can fast path a lot and help a great deal.