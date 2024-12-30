Woman bails on girls' trip over boyfriend of two weeks, 'I thought she was bluffing.' AITA?

I tried to be understanding but told her that I was really looking forward to some quality time with her, just the two of us. She got upset and said I was being unreasonable, that I should be happy she found someone special, and that I was making a big deal out of nothing. I felt like I wasn’t being unreasonable, though. This was supposed to be our time, and I didn’t want the dynamic to shift.

The argument went back and forth for a couple of days. I kept telling her I was looking forward to our plans, just the two of us, and she kept insisting that her boyfriend could just come for a couple of days and it wouldn't be a big deal.