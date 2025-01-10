Woman in 'quiet suburbia' puts up a sign for neighbor's dog, 'I tried to be polite.' AITA? 'It's disgusting.'

"AITA for getting into a huge argument with my neighbor over his dog using my lawn as a toilet?"

So, I (34F) have been living in my house for about four years now. It’s a quiet suburban neighborhood with well-kept yards, kids riding bikes, and the occasional block party. Honestly, it’s been great...until my neighbor "John" (40sM) and his dog "Buddy" moved in last year.

Now, don’t get me wrong I love dogs. I have a dog myself, a sweet golden retriever named Daisy. But John’s dog, Buddy, has become the bane of my existance because John refuses to pick up after him.

Every morning, like clockwork, John takes Buddy on a walk, and every morning, Buddy makes a pit stop right on my front lawn to do his buisness. And guess what? John just leaves it there, acting like it’s some kind of natural fertelizer or something.