Woman fights territorial war with 50 yo on 14 hr flight; humiliates 'plane nemesis & her son.' AITA?

My attempt earlier to shame her with a honorific title felt laughable. I’ll just put my legs up on the seat when she gets up to go to the bathroom, I thought, easy! Oh the sweet summer child that was me.

For the next 12 hours, I repeat, 12 hours, she did not drink water, did not lift up ever so slightly from the seat, nothing. She knew the consequences of getting up. She had done this before. This was not her first territorial war.

I should add that she sounded perfectly normal talking to her son, a caring and pleasant mother. Early on I heard the son say “mom why don’t you move back over” and she went “nah don’t worry about it”, chirpy, like my mood before she ruined it.