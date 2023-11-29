Woman files restraining order after sister calls the cops on her, sister claims she let 'gay demons' into her home.

EdenCapwell writes:
Two years ago, I (F49) found out that two teenagers (both newly 18 at that time, approximately a week into their adulthood) whom my husband (M53) and I had gotten to know were living in their car. We have an in-law suite in our house that wasn't being used, and I couldn't in good conscience let those kids keep sleeping rough, knowing I had the room for them.
They moved in, and now we're a family. My husband and I never had kids of our own, so these two are our kids now. They're incredible, and we love them dearly, spoiling them rotten.
Both kids were discarded by their biological families because they are LGBTQIA. Both were born biologically female, but one (J) is transitioning to male, and the other (B) is nonbinary. They're together romantically.
My sister (59F) lives in another city about three hours away. When she would come to visit, she would stay in the in-law suite. So, I let her know that she would need to stay upstairs in the guest room instead of in the suite. She asked why. I told her the story of J and B. My sister didn't visit when she said she would, so I called her up to check in.
She proceeded to tell me that she felt that I had let demons into my home willingly and that by letting the kids live here, I was sinning. I told her that I accepted that she could have that opinion but that what I did in my home was my business, and since she had not met the kids, she had no right to call them demons. They're amazing humans.
For two years now, she's been sending me sermons and preaching at me. My husband and I skipped Thanksgiving to avoid her because last year was AWFUL with her sermons. I called and told my gathered family Happy Thanksgiving and sent my love, but that was it. She was there and knew I was fine.
THEN... the police come knocking at my door as we sit down to eat Thanksgiving dinner with the now 20-year-olds. My crazy sister had called them for a welfare check and made it seem like I was being held hostage by people in my house.
The cops came in all aggressively and demanded to search my house (for what!?) and then sat me down in a separate room and grilled me about why I'd let strangers live in my house, were they harming me or holding stuff over my head, was my husband abusing me, could they see my arms for bruises, etc...
I was so traumatized by how we were all treated that I called my sister and told her I'm filing a restraining order and want no further contact with her. This is TOO FAR. She knew I was fine. She knows that no one is harming me. AITA?
GrooveBat says:
Whoa! What your sister did to you was essentially swatting. She filed a false complaint with the intention of driving the police to your home.
This could have gone terribly, terribly wrong for you and your family in so many ways. You are very lucky that the police did not assume anyone was armed. Someone could have been killed.
You need to not only put out a restraining order; you need to look into whether or not you can file charges against her. It is also critically important that you get your side of the story on the record and make sure that local authorities are familiar with the situation.
I am not joking here. Her actions put your physical safety at risk, and there is no guarantee she will not try this again. It goes without saying that you are NTA, but I will say it anyway.
We were given a card by the police with the number of an officer/detective and instructed to call to schedule a time to talk to him. We are going to ... our only delay is that I have been printing off our message exchanges to take in as proof of what REALLY happened.
Even if they deny us a restraining order ... I want it documented that she did this. It was absolutely terrifying to have my house filled with armed people who were rude and demanding and hateful to us on a dang holiday. Unacceptable. Thank you for replying.
Caspian4136 says:
NTA. What she did is called "swatting" and she can and should face legal consequences for it. Please look into this and file charges against her. You and your husband are good souls, keep it up. I'm so glad J and B have you.
Thank you. I have never heard of swatting but I just looked it up and that sounds exactly right. From what the officers said, she made it seem like she was scared for my safety and that something ominous had transpired to keep me away from my relatives.
The cops demanded to see my arms, legs, back, and neck to verify that I had no injuries. We are ABSOLUTELY going to get this all documented with the police and try for a restraining order. I don't want any more of her sermons, hate speech, or diatribes coming my way. Thank you.
Caspian4136 responded:
Your lawyer will know what it is and be able to guide you through it, and it sounds like you have ample evidence for the RO. Good luck and please update us when/if you can!
I absolutely will. Other family members are giving me grief for "choosing strangers" instead of my sister but I don't care at this point. Those "strangers" have shown me what it would be like to have kids ... something my body wouldn't let me do. We call them our son and daughter and they call us Mom and Pop. Other people don't have to understand it because we do.
nucl3ar_fusion says:
Yeah NTA (Not the A#%hole), your sister is a nuisance and I’m finding she acts like most GOOD Christians by judging people and condemning people. I feel if anyone here is representative of a Christian it’s the person reaching out a helping hand (you) and providing love.
The LGBTQIA+ community receives enough discouragement so I think it’s beautiful when people make others do so much to help members feel welcome and loved.
I do think helping should only go so far though! Not sure if they’re freeloading or working towards moving out/becoming financially independent but if they’re trying their best to get ahead that’s important too.
I've told my sister that if she's worshipping a God who would find fault with me making space in my house and heart for people in need ... that's not much of a God. So, scriptures were spewed nonstop to back up her stance. *sigh*
We haven't asked the kids for any type of rent even though they offer all the time. They repay us a million times over by doing yard work and stuff around the house and running errands, etc. They both work and they have a pretty sizeable savings account at our credit union now.
We've told them they can stay here as long as they want and keep building up that account. Their goal is to save up enough for a down payment on a house and they both also want to further their educations. My son is planning to be an EMT and my daughter is already doing an apprenticeship to be able to cut / color / style hair.
