Woman finds out she was 'switched at birth,' starts living with parents' brand new 'BIO' daughter. AITA? UPDATED

When this 15 year old girl is shocked to learn that she was actually switched at birth, and is

"I'm not my parents bio daughter, I feel terrible about it and ruined an important moment for her. AITA?"

I know that I'm probably the TA, but I feel so upset and confused I just needed an outside opinion. Last year, a child service worker contacted by parents to ask if they would be willing to take a child (15 F) who was recently orphaned and had biological ties to them.

What was even weirder was that she (Sofia) was a genetic match to both of my parents. After some investigation, it turned out that she was their real daughter: the hospital messed up and accidentally switched me with her. I'm not actually their daughter.

Obviously once my parents found out Sofia was their daughter they took her in. It's been around a year since she moved in, and everyone has been so happy since she came.