Woman finds out sister slept with her fiancé; 'I'm NOT sorry about what I did to get revenge.' UPDATED 2X

"I found out my sister slept with my fiancé and I’m not sorry about what I did after."

30 year old woman here. I have a sister who’s just a year older than me. We’ve ALWAYS had such a good relationship so finding out about this one HURT. She might as well have just stabbed me in my heart.

On top of that, I’ve been with my fiancé since high school and we’ve always been with each other through thick and thin. We were going to get married in a few months.

I have no idea why on earth they did this to me. What’s even worse was that our mom knew and out of fear of getting involved (my sister apparently BEGGED her not to say a word), she didn’t tell me anything.