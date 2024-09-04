Woman finds out sister slept with her fiancé; 'I'm NOT sorry about what I did to get revenge.' UPDATED 2X

When this woman is shocked by her sister's betrayal, she tells the internet:
30 year old woman here. I have a sister who’s just a year older than me. We’ve ALWAYS had such a good relationship so finding out about this one HURT. She might as well have just stabbed me in my heart.
On top of that, I’ve been with my fiancé since high school and we’ve always been with each other through thick and thin. We were going to get married in a few months.
I have no idea why on earth they did this to me. What’s even worse was that our mom knew and out of fear of getting involved (my sister apparently BEGGED her not to say a word), she didn’t tell me anything.
Thankfully, my dad wasn’t having it and he spilled the beans to me. I’ve never been so angry in my life. Not only did I kick my fiancé out and throw out his stuff (some of it in the trash) but I decided to hurt my sister in another way.
Why not do the same for my fiancé? Simple, she’s my sister. We’ve always had a good relationship until she decided to ruin it MONTHS before my big day (which I allowed her to be a bridesmaid in). You don’t do that to anyone let alone your sister. Your blood.
My sister’s big on gardening so when she lost her dog, she made a garden for him. I knocked on her door (she didn’t know that I knew) and of course I played nice. I moved onto what she did with my fiancé and I slightly damaged her garden (I honestly just crushed a couple flowers). Am I sorry? No.
Her excuse sent me over the edge. “It just happened” isn’t a reason. Sleeping with my fiancé JUST happened like that, I guess. I told her I didn’t want her speaking to me anymore and that I also didn’t want our mom to speak to me.
My fiancé won’t say a word since I threatened to call the police if he ever went near me again. Yea, I made my sister cry and scream at me but I genuinely feel like I should be the one crying.
She knew how important getting married was to me and now I can’t experience that. Pair that with the fact that I had to hear this from my DAD, not my bum excuse of a sister or fiancé. Hell, even my own mother didn’t say a word to me. It’s like she lets my sister run her.
F you, Tia. f you, Logan. If they ever see this, I’d be absolutely delighted.
Edit: since many people keep bringing this up, I’m upset that I lost the relationship I’ve always put 100% into. I was excited to get married of course but then this news came out. It really hurt me. I didn’t want to believe it at first. I almost thought my dad was pulling my leg. Later turned out to be true. I swear I have trust issues now.
Edit #2: thanks again for all the suggestions, y’all. It’s helping me feel more confident in exposing them (I’m just a bundle of nerves right now because I know shit’s gonna hit the fan again). When I do so, I’ll try my best to come with an update. I mean, it’s the least y’all deserve haha.
Last edit: when I say I decided to hurt her, it’s because I kinda ruined something so meaningful to her. I feel like for most people (besides on here), that would be a bit far.
That’s just how I feel though, I understand it’s not what you guys wanted lol. Clearly worked a bit though since she thought I was so damn psychotic for that. Like I said, I don’t feel sorry about hurting her that way.
poi writes:
I am really sorry. The measure of disordered Ness, and pathology in your mother and sister shows up by them, completely invalidating the reality of what she has done to you. What you have experience. What your fiancé has done to you. What this does to somebody in life.
Lots of times, we feel terribly bereft, and alone when we push out of our lives, who are disordered and harmful because there's an empty space there. But I promise you that with your spirit and your determination, you will slowly grieve the loss of knowing them, and then you will slowly rebuild your life with honest people who have integrity and truly care about you.
entreess writes:
Wow…just reading this makes me so angry for you. You are completely justified in all the actions you took imo. I’m so sorry you have to go through this but at least you found out who you were dealing with before you actually got married.
You dodged two bullets for sure but I know this has got to hurt immensely. Take time for yourself. You don’t owe them anything, they deserve each other honestly. Cut them all off and please OP, be kind to yourself during this time.
This is definitely something that warrants therapy. It was a major betrayal by two of the people who you should’ve been able to feel the safest with. Again I’m so sorry. Take care and be strong. You will find someone who values you and only wants to be with you and no one else. Please don’t settle for anything less
faleagh writes:
She is a narcissist and master manipulator. Those people literally behave with the same patterns and have the same reactions
It's insane she is trying to put the blame on you and guilt trip you and indeed , she acts like a victim . Typical behaviour of a manipulator . I don't really understand why your parents support her tho.
Eitherway , don't dare to listen to her or your ex fiance . They will both try to make you feel bad and like as if you are in the wrong . Her " standing up for you thought everything " means nothing when she literally betrayed you in the worst way possible.
She kinda got her karma too , by getting an unwanted child so she will have to deal with that . It's their problem now . At least , it was good that it wasn't YOU who got pregnant by that disgusting man , his real face would show in the future.
I know it's hard cutting people off especially your own sister but she ruined it for both of you and for your health you should cut off ties with her , stuff like that ain't forgivable in my opinion.
sagh writes:
I am so sorry that you experienced this. At the same time their actions showed you who they truly are and that is sometimes needed even though it comes with hurt, sadness and pain. I hope that you are able to get your money back and pawn the ring too. I also hope that you if you planned a honeymoon, you can still go on it with yourself and perhaps a friend?
Whatever you do take time for yourself to heal. Journal. Listen to your favorite music. Do anything and everything for yourself during this time.
I know this all happened recently, but have you considered moving somewhere that you have always wanted to live? Starting fresh? I think this might be the push you need to start again. Sending you nothing but love and peace, internet stranger.
Hey everyone. Seems like my other post has been deleted. Thanks again for the comments and support. I found out quite a bit. To start off, I did expose her and my ex on my story.
I unblocked them both to tag them. My ex actually blocked me after he saw my story. I sent my post to my sister after.
At the time, she didn’t see but I got a call from my ex’s mom. She was furious about everything but she asked me how I was holding up and if I’ve “heard the news”. My heart sank a little because I honestly couldn’t bear to hear any more bad news. I asked her what she was talking about. She said “so you haven’t??”. I said no and asked her to tell me.
My sister’s pregnant. Apparently, he told her in an attempt to make her chill out on my sister. I didn’t want to hear any more so I told her I needed to hang up the phone. Thankfully, she accepted because I literally burst into tears two seconds later.
After 5 mins of crying, my sister responded to my story and text with the Reddit post link. She was texting me in all caps begging me to take it down. If I wasn’t so upset, I would’ve laughed a little but I just sat there watching her blow up my phone.
I got even angrier when she said “I’m coming over and I’m telling mom that you’re spreading my business online” (alright, you big baby). Still never responded though. I felt…frozen??
30 mins later, she’s trying to break my door down so I opened it in a fit of rage and I started screaming all kinds of shit at her. She kept screaming at me to take it down and I told her that’s gonna stay up for as long as I want it to.
She kept telling me “she didn’t deserve online hate” and she even tried telling me that “she’s always been there for me through everything and that she would’ve forgiven me if it was the other way around”.
That’s when I punched her. A small part of me felt guilty (I’m not the fighting type and that was probably evident in my last post haha) but she retaliated by saying “it’s not my fault he was tired of you” and that’s when I told her that I hope she ends up like her dog and that she deserves every bit of hate she’s getting for ruining my relationship.
I even apologized for not ruining her entire garden and her stupid face at first. I know I’m wrong for saying this but the entire time, she was playing the victim. She called me evil and told me to rot in hell.
Kept saying I was “punishing her over a mistake”. I said “you have no idea what you’ve put me through and I know you would’ve done the same thing if you were the victim”.
She kept crying and insulting me because “all she’s ever done was support me through everything and I had the nerve to hurt her and allow strangers to bash her on the Internet”.
I told her she deserved it and I don’t want her talking to me EVER again and if she comes near me, I’m calling the police. She kept saying I was being extremely unfair and that she said she was sorry in her texts but I wasn’t having it. I told her to tell mom I’m not talking to her again either.
She asked me if I was really going to cut her off like that and I just wished her good luck with her unwanted child and told her to go home. That was the last time she walked off my porch.
Anyway, I had to clean up my favorite vase because she smashed it but it doesn’t even matter. At least they’re out of my life. However, it’s weird how sad I feel now. It’s for my own good but damn, I’ll never experience the bond we had again. On the bright side, seems like I’ve dodged two bullets.
Thanks again though everyone, maybe I do need therapy. Last edit to say that my dad called not too long ago asking me to take every post down because according to my mother, my bitch sister is “bawling her eyes out” over “mean people on the Internet”.
As if I’m taking anything down. My dad’s pissed about her pregnancy but my mom continues to defend her by saying we need to chill out on her a little bit. This is why I’m not talking to her. Thanks again though, everyone. I’m exhausted and I need to worry about other things.
I’ve officially decided to go LC with my dad today. Surprisingly, he wasn’t that upset about it. However, he’s still on team “take down the posts” and that’s why I made my decision. My mom wants nothing to do with me because “if I wasn’t going to respect the family, there’s no point in trying to get to you”. Wow, it’s almost like that’s what I wanted!
My cousin and my ex’s sister have been supporting me. Apparently, my sister has had meltdown after meltdown because more people are slowly finding out about the affair not only in person but on the Internet.
She actually got into it with my cousin online and according to my cousin, my sister keeps asking her to tell me to take down the posts because she’s “sorry” and she felt pressured into doing what she did.
Last I even heard about my ex was from his sister. She told me that they did speak and although he’s not ready for a child, he doesn’t feel comfortable leaving my pregnant sister on her own. He also wants me to stop what I’m doing but oh well, they’re made for each other.
Anyway, I’ve surprisingly been feeling a bit better thanks to my cousin and my “new sister” (as I like to call my ex’s sister now haha). I’ve actually gotten some good sleep. Still considering therapy too.
A very tiny part of me feels pretty bad for exposing my sister and ex and I’ll always miss the relationship I’ve had with them (even despite my last encounter with my sister) but they’ve hurt me and it’s what they deserve. If they’re not taking it well, that’s their problem. Thanks everyone once again!!