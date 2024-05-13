Woman finds SIL trying to nurse her baby; 'I'm calling the cops!' Family says; 'You NEED to forgive her NOW.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

I forgot to mention but my SIL found my post and now she is blowing up my phone and my close friends on social media, I am going to sit down and talk with them tonight we have arranged to have dinner...

and I am leaving my baby with a trusted friend who has kids of her own, I hope that they understand where I'm coming from when I tell them that she needs to get help or I am going to the police.

I was reading the comments on my post and I want to thank you all for the support, someone told me to watch 'the hand that rocks the cradle' and I watched it and it was really like my situation and I also really enjoyed it...