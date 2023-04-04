Woman fires mother-in-law as overnight babysitter, MIL calls her 'heartless;' AITA?

We've all heard of passive aggressive monster-in-laws ruining beautiful family moments with a snide comment, but life can get even more complicated when your mother-in-law is your employee. So, when a conflicted mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about firing her mother-in-law from watching her children while she and her husband work, people were ready to help deem a verdict.
Back 4 months ago both my husband and I landed the same job, making fantastic pay. This job pays $28 an hour so this was HUGE for us. The problem is that it's overnight shifts so we needed a sitter for the kids.
We asked MIL to do so, she said yes and we told her to pick what she felt was a fair amount for payment. She said $300 on the 3 day weeks and $400 on the 4 day weeks. (12hr shifts)