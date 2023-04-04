Woman fires mother-in-law as overnight babysitter, MIL calls her 'heartless;' AITA?

Hiring relatives to help out around the house, babysit, or work for the family business almost always creates some inevitably awkward situations, but what happens when you have to fire your husband's mother?

We've all heard of passive aggressive monster-in-laws ruining beautiful family moments with a snide comment, but life can get even more complicated when your mother-in-law is your employee. So, when a conflicted mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about firing her mother-in-law from watching her children while she and her husband work, people were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA for firing my MIL?

Back 4 months ago both my husband and I landed the same job, making fantastic pay. This job pays $28 an hour so this was HUGE for us. The problem is that it's overnight shifts so we needed a sitter for the kids.