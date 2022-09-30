Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman asks if she's wrong to tell 27 year old cousin to 'act her age' on a flight.

Woman asks if she's wrong to tell 27 year old cousin to 'act her age' on a flight.

Maggie Lalley
Sep 30, 2022 | 2:18 PM
ADVERTISING

Sure, some people have a fear of flying, but are some just doing it for attention? When this woman is annoyed with her cousin, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my cousin she needs to act her age on a flight?"

I'm (F24) currently on a trip in Hawaii with my boyfriend Tom (M31). My cousin Jane (F27) and her fiance Jack (M32) were going to LA, since me and Tom had a layover in LA we booked the flight together and got seats in the same row.

Background: Jane has always been really bad with planes, which is something she also admits. When we were younger, we'd take family trips to different states, she'd shout and cry on the plane.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content