Woman flips out on brother for accusing mom of wearing a white dress to his wedding, 'THIS is the dress.' AITA?

"AITA for flipping out on my brother for accusing my mom of wearing a white dress so his wedding?"

So, here's the deal—I'm the younger sister in a very complicated family, and things have been tense since my brother G got married to Y. To give you some background, my relationship with Y has been rocky from the start, and she’s not exactly warm to my mom or any of my other relatives.

Anyway, the issue came up during their civil ceremony, where my mom wore this beautiful cocktail dress that has a white base, but the overlay is this bold, dark blue lace with ruffled sleeves.

Well, Y lost it. She completely flipped out and wanted to kick my mom out of the wedding, but somehow refrained from doing so. Since then, though, every time there’s a family conflict, Y and G always bring up the fact that my mom "wore white" at the wedding.