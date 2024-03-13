Woman flips out when she finds over 1000 'secret' pictures of herself on her brother's phone. AITA? MAJOR UPDATES.

Take a video with your phone of you opening up that folder and scrolling through all the photos. Then send all of those photos to yourself and delete the evidence you did so. Keep the phone, disable any "find my phone" type services on it if possible, and turn it off.

If your parents tend to be supportive, go to them and show them what you found, but don't give them his phone.

I'd hide it somewhere until you see their response. Maybe give it to a trusted friend to hold onto or put it in a safe or safety deposit box or somewhere outside the house if you can.

If they try to dismiss your concerns or defend him in any way, go to the police with his phone.