Woman forbids extroverted daughter from having friends over because she's introverted.

Since the dawn of humanity, introverts have always been at odds with extroverts—the love of staying inside and keeping to yourself vs. meeting new people and chatting all night. There is no correct answer, but it's important to remember everyone has different preferences.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one introverted woman has to deal with her very extroverted daughter.

She write:

My husband and I have two daughters, 17 and 14. My husband and I were always very introverted, we met at work, and I still don't know how we ended up dating, but I'm lucky we did. We had a handful of friends, but we drifted from everyone after we married, especially after the girls were born.