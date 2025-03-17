Woman forbids 'night owl' husband from taking a nap, 'he should know better at this point.' AITA?

Talk with him about having one day of the weekend with him on early morning duty so you have a designated sleep-in day. He can stay up if he wants, but he'll be sleep deprived. Eventually he'll learn how to make that work for him.

My husband is also a night owl, while I am a morning person, so we've gradually just settled on him taking more evening duties and I get up early for the early morning stuff. Once you're done breastfeeding, this could be more of an option, too.