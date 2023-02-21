Someecards Logo
Woman forces daughter to miss therapy to clean her room, therapist calls mom 'dumb.'

Shenuque Tissera
Feb 21, 2023 | 4:35 PM
Kids tend not to be the cleanest people in the world. Teaching them to clean can be an arduous task. Parents will do whatever they can to teach their kids to clean their rooms.

On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one woman forces her daughter to miss therapy because she didn't clean her room.

She writes:

My daughter's (17f) closet is an absolute pigsty; you can't even see the floor. It's nearly knee-deep in stuff. I have been after her to clean it up for WEEKS, and she keeps saying, 'I'll do it later.' I had ENOUGH and told her she could not go out with friends or her boyfriend until her closet was clean.

Unfortunately, that week she had work and prior commitments at school, so she only had one free afternoon when she was going to see her therapist (she is in therapy for depression and anxiety). She also was going to go with her boyfriend's family on a day trip that following weekend.

Sources: Reddit
