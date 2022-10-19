Maid-of-honor refuses to get hair styled after bridezilla demands her to change it.

What is too far for the wedding trope, "the bride always gets what she wants." On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a bride tests the limits of how far you can push people.

AITA for asking my (25f) sister (20f) to fix her overgrown/two toned hair before my wedding?

Wedding extravaganza!

My (26f) wedding is in three months. My sisters (Sadie 29f, and Olivia 20f) are my Maid of Honors. My wedding will be elegant and big, as the groom and I have a lot of friends/family, and we’ve always dreamt of an extravagant wedding.

It's hard out here for those that lack melanin.