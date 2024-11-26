Woman freaks out about fancy work dinner; 'I have severe ARFID. HELP!' UPDATED

I also live with ARFID, and my husband is in the military. Due to his rate, we have to go to social outings frequently. There are several different tactics we have deployed in such situations.

Depending on what time the dinner is, on the day have a late lunch. Then order a small plate of something you may be able to tolerate and pick at it. Moving food around the plate makes it seem as if more had been eaten than in reality.

If someone asks, explain that you had a late lunch due to work obligations/ etc. and aren't hungry, but didn't want to miss out on the dinner. Expressing your pleasure to be there will make people feel good about themselves, and flattery is a good distraction on these occasions.