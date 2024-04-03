Woman freaks when nephew locks himself in his room; 'My evil stepmom is stealing my dead mom's jewelry.' AITA? CREEPY UPDATE

Before we give you OP's update, let's take a look at some of the top responses:

bobb7 writes:

YTA, the SIL is also the ah, the brother was misguided but from what you said there was no malice in what he did he was just trying to parent the best that he could.

The SIL is the one that gave the stuff away, (based on this I would say without letting the brother know) the brother was going to give it back, he came to you asking for help and you straight up outted him without giving him a chance to fix things.

He is caught in a terrible situation I would not be surprised if the SIL resented the items cause she would think it's getting in the way of her relationship with the son or it's a reminder that she is the second wife.