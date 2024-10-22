Woman freaks out at BF; 'Are you secretly recording our arguments?!' AITA?

This completely shocked me. A convo that lasted less than a minute escalated quickly, and he’s never said anything like this before. Wtf? this was just a casual work conversation, that ramped up almost instantly to a threat of recording me.

It almost feels like context is missing when I repeat the convo back to myself. But that was it. context I think I could include to inform this lovely audience, is that we’ve argued in the past month about his time management getting in the way of our personal time.

He is working to the point where he is impacting his own health due to lack of sleep. besides my own selfish reasons of wanting to hang out with my boyfriend lol, he’s literally hurting his own body with his time management.