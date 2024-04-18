Woman freaks out when sister's bridesmaid goes rogue; 'Where TF is Janet?!' PRE & POST WEDDING UPDATES

But like, this group of women included my sister and my two lifelong ride-or-dies... I have no idea how she expected me to take that.

It would have been gross even if they were strangers, but the entire thing still blows my mind, almost 10 years later. That is the day our friendship gave it's final death rattle and passed on...

I still can't forgive someone who would be so hateful to people I love so much (or even just anyone), purely out of spite. And yes, she knows exactly that this was the final nail in the coffin, because that shit cannot stand.

And now, OP's first update:

As far as I know, they aren't really aware of what's going on. The bridal shower and bachelorette party were both sort of framed as mistakes, so I doubt they know or notice I was purposely snubbed.