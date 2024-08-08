Woman's friend (Becca) claims that OP's BF (Nate) slept with her; 'Nate denies it. I NEED THE TRUTH!' UPDATED 3X OVER 1 YEAR

By then I completely believed Nate anyway, so I told him we didn’t have to go anywhere or get a new phone and that I believed him and I knew he didn’t cheat on me and that he would never do that.

Nate said that he would hope I know that and that he didn’t understand why I didn’t take his word for it in the first place. I started trying to explain why I didn’t want to just immediately dismiss what Becca had said happened, but Nate said that he really couldn’t listen to that right now. I said that was fair and agreed that I would cut Becca off, but that first I wanted to try to get her to admit that nothing happened. Nate said fine, but to call her with my phone on speaker because he thought he also deserved to hear her admit that she was lying.