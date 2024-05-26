Woman's friend messes up her wedding seating chart; friend spends entire night alone in separate room. AITA? UPDATED

The room was closed off from the reception, so we couldn’t hear or see anything, let alone talk to anybody.

I told the event coordinator that we were in fact guests and that we should be moved into the reception room. The event coordinator herself was seated at one of the tables in the room.

I told her I was a long-time friend of the bride, and even originally meant to be seated at the head table. However, the event coordinator said she couldn’t do anything about it.

I approached the bride to explain the situation. She mentioned that it was definitely a mix-up and that we should be in the room. The bride mentioned that she didn’t want to undermine me as a businesswoman, so she never told the event coordinators that we were friends or that I was a guest.