Woman is frustrated when supervisor hires incompetent wife; 'HOW do I get rid of DONNA?' UPDATED 3X

If she asks questions, ask what she thinks she should do (quickest way I've found to redirect stuff like this!) And if she complains to you about people, just make the most noncommittal response possible- or 'oh, that's odd, X doesn't strike me as being so bad', and then go back to work.

In terms of what to say to the CEO, be cautious. Don't say anything about her unless he asks, and ideally wait until you have a sense of how he's feeling before he says anything at all. Point out specific things, and make it clear that you've discussed them with her or otherwise tried to work on it before bringing them to his attention.