Woman furious with husband; 'Your diet is RUINING our marriage. I can't LIVE like this.' AITA? UPDATED 5X

I've always found it hard to date women who are any more than a few years younger than me. I'm not saying it's because those women are immature but you can tell there is a significant difference in growth, experience and how we both view life.

And if you find that you get along with him just fine in terms of maturity then you need to understand that it's either that you are way too mature for your age or he's way too immature for his age and that's why he's dating you, so he can feel more mature and responsible than he actually is.

And it's almost always because he's way too immature for his age. My opinion is stop dating a man child and find someone more suitable for you and your age.