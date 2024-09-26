Woman furious when husband INSISTS on changing their honeymoon plans; 'I don't CARE what your FRIENDS think!' AITA? UPDATED

When this woman feels like she may have made a major error, she asks the internet:
So, I (28F) just got married to my partner (30M), and we were super excited about our honeymoon. We planned a romantic getaway to a beautiful resort in Hawaii—just the two of us, complete with beach days, couples’ massages, and fancy dinners. It was everything we dreamed of.
However, when I told my friends and family about the plans, they were all really supportive and excited. But when my partner shared the news with his friends, they were a lot less enthusiastic.
My husband's friend literally said, “Hawaii is so overrated” and “You should go somewhere more adventurous, like backpacking through Europe or hiking in the rainforest.”
It really got to him, and he started to doubt our plans.
Now, he’s suggested that we scrap Hawaii and go on a different kind of trip that he thinks will be “more memorable.” He’s mentioned places like Iceland or a road trip across the U.S. I understand wanting to create amazing memories, but I’m heartbroken???
Hawaii was special to us, and it felt like a place where we could truly relax after the wedding chaos.
I feel torn because I don’t want to make him feel bad about wanting to change the plans, but at the same time, I don’t want to give up something I was really looking forward to.
I suggested we compromise by doing a mix—spending part of the time in Hawaii and then going on an adventure somewhere else. He was not on board, saying that it felt like settling.
I’m feeling super conflicted here. AITA for wanting to stick to our original honeymoon plans, even if it means going against his friends' opinions?
ahgay writes:
NTA. Your honeymoon is for both of you, not his friends. If he wants to be adventurous, he should save that for another trip. This is about your love, not their opinions! Also sounds like he's desperate for his friends approval????? Embarrassing.
fealine writes:
YTA. You’re being selfish. It’s his honeymoon too! If he wants to do something more adventurous, maybe you should be open to it. Also Hawaii is overrated.
adnimeee writes:
NTA omggggg. His friends’ opinions shouldn’t dictate your plans. If he’s insecure about them, he needs to work on that.
gargoy writes:
YTA. Sometimes you need to listen to outside perspectives. Maybe a more adventurous honeymoon could be what you both need to bond more as a couple.
fleeek writes:
NTA. It's a honeymoon, not a competition for the most Instagrammable trip. Why doe he care???
poykt writes:
ESH. Both of you need to communicate better.
I wish I could say things turned out better, but unfortunately, it's been a bit of a mess. After we talked about the compromise, my partner seemed on board, but then he had a conversation with his friends again, and it really threw everything off.
He ended up telling me he feels like he’s letting them down by choosing Hawaii, and he’s been more focused on their opinions than on our plans. I tried to reassure him that this trip is about us, but he’s been really anxious about what his friends think.
Now he’s saying he wants to “prove” something to them, and he’s suggested that we completely change our plans to go backpacking in Europe instead. I feel like I’m losing sight of what we originally wanted, and it’s incredibly frustrating.
I’m feeling hurt and upset that our honeymoon is becoming more about his friends than about celebrating our marriage. I don’t want to push him, but I also don’t want to give up on something that was supposed to be special for both of us. I’m at a loss for what to do now. Any advice would be really appreciated.