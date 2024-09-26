Woman furious when husband INSISTS on changing their honeymoon plans; 'I don't CARE what your FRIENDS think!' AITA? UPDATED

When this woman feels like she may have made a major error, she asks the internet:

"AITA for Being upset we changed Honeymoon Plans After My Partner's Friends Criticized Them?"

So, I (28F) just got married to my partner (30M), and we were super excited about our honeymoon. We planned a romantic getaway to a beautiful resort in Hawaii—just the two of us, complete with beach days, couples’ massages, and fancy dinners. It was everything we dreamed of.

However, when I told my friends and family about the plans, they were all really supportive and excited. But when my partner shared the news with his friends, they were a lot less enthusiastic.

My husband's friend literally said, “Hawaii is so overrated” and “You should go somewhere more adventurous, like backpacking through Europe or hiking in the rainforest.”

It really got to him, and he started to doubt our plans.