Woman furious with non-binary teenager, 'You're PREGNANT? I'm NOT raising this baby.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

She has her own medical card, even! Though to be fair, I don’t know how she would have managed the co-pay without a job.

I know for a fact her old high school gave out free condoms like candy because her friends were always giggling over flavored sample packs and even blew a few of them up like balloons and left them around the house one time. She had all the birth control she could ever want and used none of it.

It gets worse. We’re way past the date of abortion (again, I would have helped her if this had been her wish! We live in an abortion protected state and can afford it!). She’s known she was pregnant since about 2 months and has come to think of her baby like a sibling.