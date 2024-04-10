Woman 'gatekeeps pregnancy' from far less pregnant friend, 'I just hit my breaking point.' AITA?

"AITA for 'gatekeeping pregnancy' from my far less pregnant friend?"

Ok so for background, I(32f) am 41 weeks pregnant. Yes, I am a full week past my due date, I'm scheduled to be induced later this week if nothing happens naturally but that's besides the point. It's not as bad as you might think, but I'm definitely uncomfortable and have been for a while now. I am also, obviously, enormous. 41 week old baby. Still inside me. Very big.

Yesterday a few of my friends came over to keep me company because I can't do much other than lay around at home. One of them, we'll call Jessica, is currently 17 weeks along herself, and has basically only started showing in the last few weeks but since then has almost exclusively only worn low cut shirts that show off her bump.