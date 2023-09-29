Woman gets back at 'ungrateful' sister by skipping wedding, 'I didn't even congratulate her.' AITA?

"AITA for not showing up to my sister's wedding and calling her ungrateful?"

My (29M) sister Ashley (27F) had her wedding yesterday, but I didn't attend it. Two years or so ago, when she was going through medical depression and required treatment, I had helped her.

She didn't have the money and I was the one who paid everything for her, etc. None of her friends had helped, and neither did any of our other relatives. Much later, when she had gotten out of her issues, I once urgently required some money.

I asked her and she refused by saying she can't help and to not bother her about it again. I was shocked considering how much I had spent for her, and when she continued to refuse I asked her whether she had forgotten what I had done for her.