Woman exposes incel brother to his employer after 'gross' posts, dad says it's 'normal online nonsense,' woman asks AITA?

Consistent_Tale_5856 writes:
I'm a 24-year-old woman facing a moral and family crisis. My brother, "Jake," who's 29, works for a well-known tech company. While we're not super close, we do connect over gaming, which is how I know his unique gamer tag—information that is crucial here.
Recently, a friend who also games with us alerted me that Jake might be involved in some nasty online behavior. According to him, Jake posts prolifically on an incel forum under his gaming tag. Curious, I did some digging and found the user in question.
The posts were disturbing. This user, undoubtedly Jake (given various identifying details he shared), expressed aggressive, misogynistic views about women. What horrified me even more was a post ranting about his sister—clearly referring to me—using terms like "toilet foid" and expressing abusive thoughts.
But it got worse. Jake had posted inappropriate photos of his female colleagues, along with degrading names and disturbing rants about them. It went beyond hate speech; it felt genuinely dangerous. Some of the photos seemed to be taken in a public restroom.
Struggling with what to do, I ultimately decided to send everything to his employer. It felt like a threat to the safety of the women he worked with, and I was concerned about potential repercussions.
Jake has been suspended pending an HR investigation. When he figured out it was me, he exploded, accusing me of ruining his life and career. Our parents are conflicted. Mom is appalled by Jake's behavior but thinks I should've confronted him first. Dad is upset, believing I've jeopardized Jake's future over "online nonsense."
I'm torn. Did I do the right thing by reporting him, or have I just worsened the situation, possibly pushing him further into these toxic beliefs? AITA for reporting my brother's online behavior to his employer, leading to his suspension?'
Here are some of the top comments:
Zakal74 says:
NTA (Not the A%#hole). Let me get this straight, your father thinks it's all 'nonsense'? That man is no father.
dependabledepression says:
It's "online nonsense" until it's not, Jake feels comfortable posting not only detailed stories of violating you and his coworkers, but has pictures as well, it's only a matter of time before he acts. NTA.
Your mom is an idiot, you don't confront someone who is talking about violating you directly, you report them (preferably to the police, since you have written proof).
Your dad is, whew, let's just say I see where Jake gets his views from. He isn't concerned that his son is talking about girls this way? He isn't concerned his son is talking about his OWN SISTER this way?
You need to turn all the info you have to the police, it may not do anything right now, but if/when Jake does do something there will be a record of his behavior online.
Trailsya says:
NTA. Your dad's reaction is disgusting. Explains a lot about how Jake became that way. He's not even upset that his son wrote about you?? Crazy.
Johnny-Fakehnameh says:
NTA. You didn't ruin his career, he did. His reaction is typical from that particular mindset - take no personal responsibility no matter how horrible you behave. You did a service to everyone. These a%#holes must be exposed.
What do you think? Was OP right to expose her brother?