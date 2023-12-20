Woman exposes incel brother to his employer after 'gross' posts, dad says it's 'normal online nonsense,' woman asks AITA?

But it got worse. Jake had posted inappropriate photos of his female colleagues, along with degrading names and disturbing rants about them. It went beyond hate speech; it felt genuinely dangerous. Some of the photos seemed to be taken in a public restroom.

Struggling with what to do, I ultimately decided to send everything to his employer. It felt like a threat to the safety of the women he worked with, and I was concerned about potential repercussions.

Jake has been suspended pending an HR investigation. When he figured out it was me, he exploded, accusing me of ruining his life and career. Our parents are conflicted. Mom is appalled by Jake's behavior but thinks I should've confronted him first. Dad is upset, believing I've jeopardized Jake's future over "online nonsense."