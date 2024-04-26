Woman gets DNA test kit; uncovers bizarre family history. AITA? UPDATED

I don't really know what to say about that except that it was accurate enough to know that I did not have any Polish ancestry...

Some people wanted to know how my dad was taking all of this. He has not yet been told who his bio father was, but he did not have a particularly strong reaction to the original information.

His opinion was that it did not particularly matter to him because whoever it was was dead anyone. My dad is not one to dwell on this type of thing.

My mother thinks my sister and I are being ridiculous for “obsessing” over the whole thing, but this is the same mother that still refuses to admit that she does not have any recent Native American ancestry, so...