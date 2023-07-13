Woman picks up kids from camp to spite 'indecisive' husband; asks AITA?

Childcare requires a lot of communication. Communication between yourself and your partner, between your children, and communication with yourself. You're doing a good job if you communicate what you can or can't do.
The story goes:
My (35) husband(36 ) and I have been married for ten years with three kids. My husband, let's call him Dan, works from 7 am to 3 pm during the week, and I work overnights on weekends, so I'm usually the one who drives the kids to all their activities.
Yesterday, Dan had to get shots in his foot for his plantar fasciitis. The appointment was at 9 am, so I knew he'd be done by 11 am. I asked him if he could pick up the kids from camp at 3 pm, but he said no because he might be unable to walk after.
I told him no walking was involved since the kids usually wait outside. He said it's my job to drive the kids and that he needs the rest. I know Dan, and he would probably change his mind and pick them up later. So I decided to pick them up early, about ten minutes early.
Dan called me on my way home, screaming that I knew he wasn't feeling well and tired and that I had wasted his time by letting him drive all the way there in rush-hour traffic. He does this all the time, so I got tired of it. AITAH for picking them up?
I feel like I have to add this. We've had this conversation our entire marriage. We're not kids anymore, so I've decided to stop playing that game. I've told him to mean it when he says yes, no, or even a maybe and stand by it instead of waiting until the last minute and changing his mind.
He did the same thing last week. I asked if he could grab milk on his way home from work, and as always, he immediately said no. I stopped everything I was doing, changed from my lounge shorts into jeans, and waited for him to come home so I could go to the store.
He came through the door with a gallon of milk. He went to the store when he said he wouldn't. I wasted time changing when I could have continued washing my daughter's hair. It's infuriating.
The internet wants to know why?
Forward_Squirrel8879 says:
Info - why did he pick them up after saying he wouldn't without talking to you about it? That doesn't make sense.
debdnow says:
NTA (Not the A%&hole): He said you should do it. You said you would. Why is he pissed you did what you said you would do? Say what you mean. Mean what you say. Life is simple every day.
WaywardPrincess1025 says:
ESH (Everyone Sucks Here). You purposefully picked them up to be rude to your husband and he was rude to you.
OP, just get to a couples therapist and your husband will start doing what he says.