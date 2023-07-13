Woman picks up kids from camp to spite 'indecisive' husband; asks AITA?

I told him no walking was involved since the kids usually wait outside. He said it's my job to drive the kids and that he needs the rest. I know Dan, and he would probably change his mind and pick them up later. So I decided to pick them up early, about ten minutes early.

Dan called me on my way home, screaming that I knew he wasn't feeling well and tired and that I had wasted his time by letting him drive all the way there in rush-hour traffic. He does this all the time, so I got tired of it. AITAH for picking them up?