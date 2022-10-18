Woman gets interviewer fired for pretending to know Russian.

Interviewing for jobs is stressful. Nobody enjoys the process, but it's a necessary part of life. On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman realizes that her interviewer was lying about the skills she was supposed to have.
AITA for getting someone fired because they pretended to know the language?
I (27f) decided to apply for my dream job. I have met all the criteria, and one of them was to be proficient in my native language (Russian), which I am, since I grew up in the country speaking and writing in it and have finished school and university where all the subjects are taught in Russian, except English and French/German language classes.
I ended up securing the interview with this place and needed to demonstrate my knowledge of Russian, so the person who did the interview started asking me questions in Russian. However, I could barely understand her; not only the accent made it incredibly difficult, but the fact that she couldn't build a sentence and also used incorrect forms of the words, and the pronunciation was wrong too.