Woman gets kicked out of child-free 'wedding' for bringing baby; AITA? Concluded.

Most people understand that children aren't invited to a child-free wedding, but what about a child-free wedding where babies are invited and it's actually a secret Christening?

So, when a frustrated new mom decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet about the drama surrounding her ex-friend's fake wedding, the jury of internet strangers was eager to weigh in.

AITA (Am I the As%hole) for bringing my baby to my friend’s wedding after she asked me not to?

One of my very close friends invited me to her wedding which was going to be far from where we live (6.5 hour train journey, then further 2 hour drive on from there).

Invites went out a year in advance and I was pregnant at the time. They asked that children not attend (with a couple of exceptions for family) but stated that babies were allowed to attend.

I knew that we’d be tight for money by the time the wedding rolled around as I would be on maternity leave so I immediately booked the travel, car hire and hotels to make sure we could afford to go.